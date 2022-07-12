News Desk

Pakistan Navy relief operation continues midst urban flooding in Karachi

Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in different towns of Karachi.

In the recent devastating monsoon rains and flash floods, Pakistan Navy provided all-out support and assisted PDMA Sindh by rescuing locals stranded in flooded homes and shifting them to safer locations. A large quantity of flooded water was drained by PN rescue teams utilizing their own sources.

Pakistan Navy troops reached out to different areas of Karachi which include Mauripur, Punjab Chowrangi, Bizerta Line, Lyari, Saddar and Shershah.

Pakistan Navy is on high alert and has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities.

