Paul Pogba returns to Juventus after leaving Man Utd on free transfer

French midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to Juventus after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer.

“When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later,” Juventus said in a statement on Monday.

“To be precise, Paul scored 14 times from outside the penalty area in his four Serie A seasons, head to head with Miralem Pjanic at the top of that specific scoring chart. Years in which Pogba emerged as a world-class talent, winning trophy after trophy in the black and white stripes, and coming close to Champions League glory in 2015.”

In 2016, Pogba, 29, joined Manchester United from Italy’s Juventus for a second spell at the Red Devils.

He was a Juventus regular in 2012-2016 to win four Italian Serie A titles.

The English club had paid €105 million ($116.4 million) to purchase Pogba from Juventus, in the biggest football deal of 2016.

He won two English League Cups with Manchester United in 2010 and 2017, and also helped the Red Devils lift the 2017 UEFA Europa League trophy.

Pogba also won the FIFA World Cup title with the French national team in 2018 in Russia.