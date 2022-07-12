News Desk

PM directs civic bodies to be alert ahead of upcoming monsoon spell

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial civic bodies to closely monitor the safety measures ahead of the monsoon spell starting Thursday.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure a proper precautionary system for the people across the country including Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

PM Sharif lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for extending support to provincial governments and institutions in controling the situation amid heavy rains.

He mentioned unity, cooperation and selfless service to the people as strength of his government.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the provincial governments and the institutions for their services in protecting the lives and property of the people.

He urged the departments concerned to do their best to serve the people with dedication.

In a message to the workers and staffers of civic bodies, he said the spirit of helping the mankind was in fact the greatest and noble service.

He commended the departments responsible for municipal and civic measures including the police for showing a great spirit of public service during the Eid holidays.

