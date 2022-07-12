News Desk

PM Shehbaz to soon announce big relief for masses: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has ‘good days’ are coming as all the difficult decisions have been taken by the incumbent government.

Addressing an election rally in Chichawatni’s constituency PP-202 in connection with the by-elections, she said that the people have won her heart by giving her a warm welcome.

Maryam Nawaz said that the crises surrounding the country have been averted. Petrol prices have to be increased due to the alleged wrong policies of former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that the crisis created by him is over now.

She said PM Shehbaz Sharif will announce a big relief for the masses. A few days ago, Imran Khan had also come here, but the people rejected him, she added. . The people rejected him.
Maryam Nawaz said that all the conspiracies you (Imran Khan) have hatched are still to be accounted for.
