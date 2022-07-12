PM Shehbaz to soon announce big relief for masses: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has ‘good days’ are coming as all the difficult decisions have been taken by the incumbent government.

Addressing an election rally in Chichawatni’s constituency PP-202 in connection with the by-elections, she said that the people have won her heart by giving her a warm welcome.

Maryam Nawaz said that the crises surrounding the country have been averted. Petrol prices have to be increased due to the alleged wrong policies of former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that the crisis created by him is over now.