News Desk

PM will announce huge relief for masses today: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will today announce huge relief for the masses.

Addressing a rally at Chiniot Moor, She said that today the whole Jhang has come out in love with Nawaz Sharif. We have come to carry out development work including building schools and colleges in the country and reducing the prices of potatoes and onions.

She promised that she won’t sit idly until the development of the city, adding that Imran Khan does not digest the development of Punjab and is trying to impose a woman on Punjab again which we will not allow.

