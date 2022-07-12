President Alvi exchanges Eid greetings with people in Karachi 

President Dr Arif Alvi met and exchanged Eid greetings with a large number of people from different walks of life.

The parliamentarians, diplomats, civil society representatives and a large number of people from various fields of life attended the Eid Milan program here at the Governor House on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the president Dr Arif Alvi.

The president warmly welcomed the guests, met with the diplomats of different countries and greeted them on the joyous occasion.

