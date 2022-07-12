Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Intermittent heavy rains in different parts of Karachi since Monday evening have inundated many areas of the city, bringing life to a complete halt.

To top it all off, the electricity supply in most areas of the city has been suspended for several hours, making it difficult for people to carry on their day-to-day activities.

Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) Block B has been without power for the last 24 hours, while residents of DHA’s Khayaban e Badban say the supply of electricity has been suspended for the last 36 hours.

Rainwater accumulated on the main roads and streets of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Malir, Airport Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Korangi, and PECHS.

In addition to residential areas, several main roads of the city, including the NIPA Chowrangi Flyover, Qayyummabad Chowrangi, Arts Council Chowrangi, Supreme Court Registry, Zainab Market, Bolton Market, and MA Jinnah Road have been flooded with rain and sewerage water, affecting the flow of traffic.