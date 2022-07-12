Ramiz Raja to embark on ‘important’ trip to England

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja will travel to England where he will attend International Cricket Council and Marylebone Cricket Club meetings.

MCC’s members will meet on July 15 and 16 to discuss cricket matters and the future. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s president Sourav Ganguly and former New Zealand Test cricketer and current head coach of England team – Brendon McCullum will also attend the meeting.

PCB Chairman is expected to meet Ganguly, McCullum, and other former counterparts on the sidelines of the MCC meeting.

From July 23-26, ICC Cricket Committee’s annual meeting will take place. PCB chairman will be accompanied by CEO Faisal Hasnain.