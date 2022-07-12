Rescue, relief operations underway in rain-hit areas of country

Rescue and relief operation is underway in rain affected areas in various parts of the country.

In Karachi, the civic agencies are draining out rain water from different roads and low lying areas of the city.

People have been advised to contact PDMA helpline 1736, Chief Minister House complaint cell 919 or on cell number 0335-5557362 in case of any emergency during current rains.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local bodies department to ensure draining out of rain water from streets in Karachi, by using small dewatering pumps.

He issued the directions while presiding over a high level meeting in Karachi on Tuesday, to review draining out of rain water and repairing the damaged infrastructure in the provincial metropolis.

The Chief Minister directed to immediately start repair of roads in the city as well as work on Korangi Causeway to restore traffic.

The meeting was informed that the rain water is still accumulated at Tower, Memon Mosque, near KMC building, Kharadar, Wazir Mension and other areas of Karachi.

The Chief Minister directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to ensure draining out of rain water from these areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal distributed ration bags among flash flood affected families of Upper Chitral on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha supervised the distribution of ration bags, each containing flour, ghee, rice, lentils, sugar, dry fruit and edibles.

In Balochistan, National Disaster Management Authority has provided family tents and de-watering pumps to the provincial government to assist it in the relief efforts.

The NDMA in a press release said that it was in constant contact with PDMA Balochistan to provide it the required assistance in rescue and relief operation.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, Pak Army and district administration have also accelerated relief and rehabilitation activities in rains affected areas of Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili also visited flood affected areas in the province.

According to details, PDMA provided 4165 tents in flood affected districts of the province.

Similarly 2500 blankets and 743 solar lights, food items and other relief items have been provided to affectees in different districts.