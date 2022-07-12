Anadolu

Sevilla sign Marcao from Galatasaray

Sevilla on Monday officially confirmed the signing of Marcao from Galatasaray until 2027.

“After announcing an agreement in principle with Galatasaray on Friday, the player traveled to Seoul where he landed on Sunday. He successfully underwent medical tests and signed a contract linking him to the club until 30 June 2027,” the Spanish side said in a statement.

The Brazilian defender helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish Cup, and Turkish Super Cup in 2019.

Marcao, who left Portugal’s Chaves to join Galatasaray in 2019, represented the Istanbul club in 140 matches, producing two goals and one assist.

The 26-year-old also played for Rio Ave FC and Club Athletico Paranaense.​​​​​​​

