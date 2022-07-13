11,000 patients treated at LGH

LAHORE – Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Bin Aslam on Tuesday lauded the services of doctors and other staff of the LGH for giving medical facilities to more than 11,000 patients during the Eid holidays.

They also appreciated the performance of medical staff in the Emergency Department and Dialysis Unit of Lahore General Hospital where the work remained as usual. Appreciating the performance of doctors, nurses and paramedics on duty, they said that instead of spending time with their families, the energetic staff preferred to perform duties in the hospital during this festival.

MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam while briefing said that in the light of the orders of the Punjab government, the Dialysis Center also remained open during the Eid holidays and free dialysis was provided to the patients suffering from kidney disease.

Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that the medical profession was a noble profession known to serve every person without any discrimination, adding that the doctors were urged to continue raising awareness among the citizens about the prevention and treatment of corona and dengue so that the people could take precautionary measures to stay safe from these diseases. He congratulated the employees on duty during the Eid and directed the management to give alternative leaves to the said staff which was their right.

He said that best medical and diagnostic facilities were being provided to the patients on the orders of the government, adding that patients from all over the country came to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. Focal Person Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq and other administrative doctors were also present on the occasion.