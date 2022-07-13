2 men die in train accident; 2 children drown in seasonal nullahs

RAWALPINDI – Two men died after being hit by a speeding passenger train at Chaklala, informed sources on Tuesday. The railway police reached at the spot and also alerted Rescue 1122 which sent the unidentified bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Raja Bazaar for autopsy. Separately, two children died after drowning in seasonal nullahs during heavy rain in twin cities, informed sources. The bodies of children were fished out by the Rescue 1122 divers and moved to hospitals for autopsy. According to sources, as many as six children fell into seasonal nullahs in Khatana Village of Adiala Road, Shalley Valley, Chakbeli Road and at Golra Morr. Rescuers and private persons rescued two children alive at Khatana and Chakbeli Khan Road. However, bodies of children swept away by flash floods in Shalley Valley and Golra were recovered. The Rescue 1122 divers are still carrying out search operation for bodies of two children who fell in Nullah at Golra Morr.