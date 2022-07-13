3 killed, one injured in road mishap

Mansehra – At least three people were killed and another sustained injuries in a car accident near Makroti area of Mansehra district on Tuesday.

According to police, a car was heading to Sihal when suddenly, the driver lost control over the vehicle that plunged into a deep gorge. As a result, three women died on the spot. The names of the victims were yet not ascertained.

The driver was shifted to Ghari Habibullah Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.