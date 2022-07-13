News Desk

Airlift shuts down operations in Pakistan amid funding woes

One of Pakistan’s top startups — announced on Tuesday it is shutting down permanently, according to the online publication report Deal Street Asia.

The Lahore-based instant-delivery startup will permanently shut down from July 13.

“While the global recession and recent downturn in capital markets have affected economic activity across the board, it has had a devastating impact on Airlift and rendered its shut-down inevitable,” the company said in a statement.

The firm had already shut down its operations in second-tier cities like Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hyderabad and Peshawar a couple of months back.

The company last year was flying high and had raised $85 million in a Series B funding round, the highest single round of investment raised by any startup in Pakistan.

Airlift was launched in 2019 as a mass transit service that operated an Uber-like service for buses in Pakistan. As the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, Airlift scrapped its transit service and quickly pivoted to grocery delivery.

It must be recalled that app-based bus service Swvl also suspended its services in Karachi, Lahore Islamabad and Faisalabad last month because of the “global economic downturn”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

NAB Lahore DG moves IHC against PAC summons in sexual harassment case

Islamabad

IHC declares Navy Golf Course construction as illegal

Islamabad

Govt likely to slash petroleum prices by Rs 8 to 21 per litre

Islamabad

Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka

Karachi

Athar Hassan Awan promoted as Dy general manager public relations of PIA

Islamabad

US dollar strikes back as Pakistani rupee tumbles

Islamabad

NAB Lahore DG moves IHC against PAC summons in sexual harassment case

National

Loadshedding halted in Lahore after power supply, demand reach same level

National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

National

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

1 of 8,568

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More