Akhtar hits out at Sindh govt for showing ‘incompetence’ during rains

KARACHI – Coming down hard on Sindh government, MQM-P leader and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar has asked PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to look into the ‘incompetence’ of their team as Karachi has been ‘ruined’.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Akhtar said that what happened to Karachi after the recent downpour was not hidden from anyone.

“Despite having all resources why did the Sindh government not chalk out any plan? Where are you people? Why were arrangements not made? Where is the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)?” asked the MQM-P leader.

The former city’s mayor said that all underpasses of the city were closed for traffic as they were inundated with rainwater.

“The people of the city are asking where the tax goes? Tax collected from Karachi should be spent here,” said the former Karachi mayor. He claimed that the people employed at the departments meant for dealing with the situation were gone for Eid holidays to interior Sindh.

“Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto should see their team’s incompetence. You have not devolved the powers that’s why you have failed. Look at Larkana and Nau Dero’s situation,” said Akhtar. He also asked the Sindh government why did they not clean nullahs a month before the rains had hit the city, adding that the city had been “ruined”.

“Every year the situation is the same but this year there was destruction. Everyone saw what happened, the city already had no infrastructure in place and what was remaining has been damaged [now as well],” said the former Karachi mayor.

Akhtar’s presser came after intermittent heavy rains in different parts of Karachi since Monday evening inundated many areas of the city, bringing life to a complete halt. To top it all off, the electricity supply in most areas of the city was suspended for several hours, making it difficult for people to carry on their day-to-day activities.

Rainwater accumulated on the main roads and streets of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Malir, Airport Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Korangi, and PECHS. In addition to residential areas, several main roads of the city, including the NIPA Chowrangi Flyover, Qayyummabad Chowrangi, Arts Council Chowrangi, Supreme Court Registry, Zainab Market, Bolton Market, and MA Jinnah Road had been flooded with rain and sewerage water, affecting the flow of traffic.

