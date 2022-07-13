America’s supremacy

The dominance of the US dollar is an asset for America to protect its supremacy. Until international trade is in US Dollar, the world remains a slave in front of the US.

As currently, sovereign states have no restrictions to print money and there is no restriction to keep security at the back end. At a time, gold was used as the security at the back end. But in the present time, each state is free to print its money without limits though there are consequences to it.

Overprinting Pakistani rupees gives birth to certain interlinked hurdles. Since it is clear that the Pakistani rupees are not the medium of exchange in the international markets, Pakistan can only use its printed money within the territory of her country. But the story for US Dollar is a little different and that is a magic wand for the US.

US Dollar is an internationally accepted currency, the US can print US Dollar without restrictions and also can use for international trade. Hence, the US dominates the complete world. It is ruling the world under its feet economically.

Why has the world given such an immense advantage to the US?

If it continues as it is, the US will always be on the top of every list.

Surely, it has the power to confront any other country but the European Union and a union of Muslim countries will have a great firm to stand against this dominating system. Why is international trade on a country’s currency, why not in another medium or by a natural resource?

It is peculiar that the US can print US Dollar and use it for trade purposes but other all countries have to earn it.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL

Turbat.