Arrangements for tourists reviewed

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday visited Murree on the third day of Eid to review the arrangements made for tourists. He said that all resources should be utilized for the convenience of tourists. He added that the police and the administration should be fully prepared to deal with any situation as per the advice of the Meteorological Department. Rawalpindi Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal, Deputy Commissioner and CPO Rawalpindi briefed on the arrangements made for the tourists. Mengal said that best arrangements had been made for the tourists coming to Murree and the best strategy had been adopted in collaboration with local traders against overcharging, thugs and parking mafia. The commissioner said that a special shuttle service had been launched for the convenience of tourists, adding that tourism desks had also been set up for guidance while more buses had been added to the shuttle service as the number of tourists multiplied. IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab police had provided best security and guidance to the citizens coming to Murree on the occasion of Eidul Azha. He said that the Murree Tourism Police contingent had been working day and night to help, guide and protect the tourists. Rao Sardar Ali Khan commended the traffic wardens and tourism police personnel on duty in Murree and said that along with maintaining law and order, the convenience and guidance of tourists should be given priority.

On the third day of Eid in Murree, there were about 6,000 vehicles that entered the hill station while entry of vehicles in excess of capacity was banned, he added.

Later, the chief secretary and IG Punjab inspected the Tourism Help Desk at Lower Topa. The chief secretary expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided in the bus and shuttle service launched for Murree. The chief secretary and IG Punjab also visited the shuttle service Lower Topa, Chhika Gali and Mall Road GPO Chowk and reviewed the measures.