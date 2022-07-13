Athar Hassan Awan promoted as Dy general manager public relations of PIA

Athar Hassan Awan has been promoted as the Deputy General Manager Public Relations of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He has been serving in the Public Relations Department of the PIA for the last 27 years. Athar Hassan Awan possesses a degree in Mass Communications, with a specialization in advertising, from the Punjab University (PU), Lahore.

The journalists and media representatives, belonging to the PIA, congratulated him over becoming the deputy direction general public relations of the national airline.

It is to be noted here that Athar Hassan Awan is a son of senior journalist and columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan.

