Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan CM monitors flood situation in Lasbela

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he was in contact with the administration and PDMA to get updates on the situation arose after the monsoon rains in Lasbela.  “We are aware of the difficulties faced by the people and the problems of the victims families will be addressed,” This was stated by the Chief Minister Balochistan in a telephonic conversation with the leader of Balochistan Awami Party Lasbela Muhammad Hassan Jamoat.

CM was apprised of the need to intensify relief operations in other areas following the flood situation caused by torrential rains. The Chief Minister was informed that Balochistan Awami Party workers and volunteers of the district administration are participating in the relief activities.  The Chief Minister assured the provision of relief goods for the rehabilitation and relief of the people and said that in the light of the orders of the government of Balochistan, the survey teams of Lasbela administration are conducting surveys of the affected areas.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep sorrow over the loss of human lives during the flash flood and assured that government will take every possible steps to mitigate the losses caused by the calamity.

 

