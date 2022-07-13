Ban on closing of markets at 9 pm, Punjab government gave a big relief

The ban on closing markets and bazaars across Punjab at 9 pm has been extended for one more week.

The lifting of the ban will take effect on July 19.

Until July 19, all markets and shops will be exempt from the ban.

It may be recalled that last month, the Punjab government had issued orders to close all markets and bazaars at 9 pm to save electricity due to energy crisis, but due to the approach of Eid, citizens and traders are demanding lifting of the ban.

Was In view of this, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, while giving a big gift of Eid to the people and business community, had lifted the ban on closing markets and bazaars across Punjab till 9 pm.