BankIslami becomes Ruby Sponsor of CBMUN 22

Lahore – BankIslami, Pakistan’s first Islamic commercial bank, proudly partnered with College of Business Management Model United Nations (CBMUN) event as a Ruby Sponsor. Organised by the Literary and Public Speaking Society at Institute of Business Management, the event took place on July 1st, 2nd and 3rd. In its sixth installment, CBMUN opened its doors to a national audience of over 600 delegates with an aim to educate participants on aspects that have an impact on the world such as international relations, world affairs, globalisation as well as civic sense. The participants were encouraged to make use of their intellectual abilities and derive solutions to world problems. Commenting on the event, BankIslami representative said, “We believe in encouraging the youth to develop an understanding of world affairs and want to play our role in helping to produce the leaders of tomorrow. BankIslami shares the vision of promoting authentic and innovative voices in their commitment to excellence. I congratulate the management of CBMUN for ensuring a highly professional and stimulating experience for the participants from across Pakistan.”

Also commenting on this development, Gohar Irfan, Conference Manager, CBMUN shared, “We plan to create awareness of the current world issues by allowing active engagement from participants of all institutions regardless of their background. We are grateful for the partnership with such a valuable sponsor, BankIslami, in executing a dream conference and, in turn, becoming one of the leading Model United Nation conferences in the country.”