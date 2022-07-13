CDA successfully concludes cleanliness drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority successfully concluded cleanliness drive on Tuesday in Islamabad, which was launched on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha. In the said operation, more than 1,100 tons of the remains of sacrificial animals were destroyed. About 2,000 sanitary workers remained involved in this operation round the clock to keep the city clean. On the instructions of the CDA administration, the Directorate of Sanitation made special arrangements in Islamabad this year for the removal of remains of more than 63,000 sacrificial animals. In this regard, more than 90 deep pits were dug at 40 different places, where the remains of sacrificial animals and other relics were destroyed on a scientific basis. In preparation for Eid-ul-Azha, the city had been divided into four zones to achieve the desired results. Zone-I included F-5, F-6, Blue Area, Saidpur and Bari Imam, Faisal Masjid, E-7, F-7, F-8 and G-8. In Zone-II included F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-9, G-10, G-11, etc. While H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-12 were included in Zone-III. ZoneIV consisted of Highway, Model Village Hamk, Shehzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town, Lehtar Road, Bhara Kahu etc. In this regard, the holidays of the staff of the Sanitation Directorate were cancelled during Eid and all the staff worked to keep the city clean by keeping their children and happiness at bay and doing their duty on an emergency basis. In this special and emergency operation, more than two thousand personnel performed their duties. More than two dozen tractor-trolleys, compactors, trucks, dumpers, shovels and dozers were involved in the campaign. In addition, two emergency cells, one at the Sanitation Headquarters G-6-1/4 and the other at the Sanitation Directorate at the Fire Headquarters, were set up to deal with any grievances in a timely manner. To continue the clean-up operation uninterrupted, all staff were provided with food for the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha at their respective workplaces. This year, citizens across Islamabad, including rural areas, were given biodegradable plastic bags so that they could safely hand over the remains of sacrificial animals to the cleaning staff. This year like every year, the CDA has again provided manpower and machinery to the district administration to pick up the garbage from the rural areas of Islamabad so that these areas can be kept free from any kind of sacrificial animals remains. On this occasion, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed described the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha satisfactory and thanked the officials of the district administration including the Sanitation Wing for their cooperation. He said that the cleanliness and beauty of the city was maintained by the district administration officials keeping the joy of Eid-ul-Azha above all else.