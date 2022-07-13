Chaudhrys’ reunion on Eid revives hopes of reconciliation

LAHORE – Chaudhry’s reunion on Eid at Gujarat’s Zahoor Elahi Palace has revived hopes of reconciliation among the power groups asserting independence from the parent party.

Party sources claimed that the family get-together at the residence of party chief Ch Shujat Hussain broke the ice paving the way to patch up the differences soon.

The family members, according to sources, decided that all political decisions in future will be made by Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi as has been the case before.

Sources privy to the meeting said that Ch Wajahat Hussain, younger brother of Ch Shujat Hussain left the meeting in the beginning saying he would abide by whatever decisions are made by the family members. But they did confirm that Ch Wajahat’s son, Hussain Elahi was part of the huddle. Ch Shafaat Hussain who had been much vocal about party differences was not present in the meeting, said the sources.

The family elders decided that no conflicting statements will be issued from either side till final settlement of all the contentious issues. “A sort of ‘cease-fire’ has been agreed for the time being till further developments”, said a party source seeking anonymity.

A visible split in the family was witnessed when they had to choose sides after a no-confidence motion was moved against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ch Shujat’s son Salik Hussain and two other party MNAs supported the PML-N-led alliance in the center while Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi supported the PTI. In Punjab, all party MPAs led by Ch Parvez Elahi decided to side with the PTI. Earlier, before the family reunion, PML-Q-president Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi offered Eid prayers together in Gujrat city.

Ch Parvez Elahi talked to the media after the Eid prayers and said that those spreading rumors of mistrust between him and Ch Shujat Hussain will not succeed in their designs.“I always pray for Ch Shujat Hussain. The relationship of respect and love with Ch Shujat Hussain will last till death. Those trying to create misunderstanding between us will remain unsuccessful”, he remarked.

Also, in a meeting with senior journalists in Lahore also attended by Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Moonis Elahi on Tuesday, Ch Parvez Elahi said: “Ch Shujat Hussain is our elder; he makes the decisions of the family”. In a reconciliatory gesture, Ch Shujat Hussain said that Moonis Elahi will decide the ticket of MPA from Gujrat city in the next election as he was the MNA from this constituency.

Ch Shujat also said that it was quite normal to hold political meetings with other politicians over political matters. He said there may be ideological differences in politics, but they should not be turned into personal enmity. Ch Parvez Elahi predicted the political scenario will change in next few years as new faces will come in the field of politics. He also said that the nation would have to vote for the PTI on July 17 to get rid of current incompetent rulers. He said that people of Punjab would decide against these rulers in by-elections. “Those who change political affiliation will be defeated. PTI will win the by-elections in a landslide victory”.

Parvez Elahi said that Sharif brothers had betrayed them many times and they cannot be trusted. “We will contest the next election in alliance with PTI”, he declared. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said that Imran Khan was capable of solving the problems of the country and their alliance with him will be continue. Moonis further stated: “Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi have always explained to me the same thing before I entered politics. They said never trust the Sharif family. They always stab in the back”.