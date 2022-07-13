Agencies

China’s air trips, cargo transport report solid recovery in H1

BEIJING – China reported significant recovery momentum in the number of air trips and volume of mail and cargo in the first half of 2022, the country’s civil aviation authority said Tuesday.
Nearly 118 million passenger trips were made from January to June, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The number of passenger trips recorded in May and June jumped 53.2 percent and 82.2 percent, respectively, month on month, with the single-day passenger trips exceeding 1 million on June 29, CAAC data showed.
The number of trips in June was about 46.2 percent of the number recorded in the same period in 2019, indicating a steady recovery, the CAAC added. The volume of mail and cargo stood at about 3.08 million tonnes in the first half of the year, with the volume in June recovering to 89.7 percent of the number recorded in the same period in 2019, according to the administration.
Last month, the volume of international air cargo increased by 1.8 percent year on year, said the CAAC, pointing out the high market demand for civil aviation international cargo.

