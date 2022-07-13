Our Staff Reporter

Commissioner inspects cleanliness operation in Daska

SIALKOT – Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir visited Daska and inspected the ongoing cleanliness operation in the city.  On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas briefed the commissioner that the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) dumped a total of 5,011 tonnes of sacrificial animals’ waste during the three days of Eid.

He told that all 688 complaints received from citizens on the SWMC helpline 1139 were dealt with in a timely manner.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Musa Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Daska Amina Tarrar, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Haider Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, Managing Director (MD) Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sharjeel Chaudhry and the officials concerned were present on this occasion.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils and reviewed the steps taken for sanitation.

 

