Commissioner lauds staff for excellent duties on Eid

QUETTA – Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday said that the officers and staff of local bodies and other concerned departments are to be commended for their exemplary cleanliness measures on Eid-ul-Azha in the division. He expressed these views while reviewing the work of the teams assigned for cleaning in the cities on the first, second and third days of Eid. He said that he was proud of his capable and hardworking team, adding that we will continue the journey of public service with dedication and hard work. Commissioner noted that on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, 572 tons of waste was removed from the entire district, while on the second day of Eid, 368 tons of waste were picked up and safely disposed of. He lauded that the cleaning staff and supervising officers have rendered excellent services on Eid and they worked sincerely in discharging their duties.