CRRC’s new industrial base coming on stream in NE China

CHANGCHUN – China’s leading train maker CRRC Corporation Ltd. (CRRC) on Monday saw its new energy base in Songyuan City, northeast China’s Jilin Province, start rolling off products.
It only took some 100 days to launch products since the start of construction of the CRRC Songyuan new energy industrial park. The production base can realize the customized production of wind power facilities.
As the largest single industrial project in the city of Songyuan, the CRRC new energy base with more than 110,000 square meters of workshop is launched under the group company’s multi-polarization development strategy. Once fully completed, the production base will have a wind power equipment manufacturing capacity that will produce enough equipment to support the northeast China region.

