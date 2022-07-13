Staff Reporter

DC directs to ensure cleanliness by timely disposal of garbage, offal

HYDERABAD – On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner and Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro all local bodies including HMC, in collaboration with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board remain engaged in the work of disposing off the offal and garbage from the city on third day of Eid Ul Azha. According to the handout, the DC directed that the cleanliness of the city should be ensured so that a clean and healthy environment could be provided to the people. He also appealed to the public to throw the hides, offal of the sacrificial animals in the dustbin so that the personnel do not face any difficult y in disposing of the remains. Meanwhile, staff of the local body institutions and the Solid Waste Management Board remain engaged in lifting and disposing off remains of the sacrificial animals in all four Talukas of the district.

 

 

