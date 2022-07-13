Staff Reporter

Distt admin arrests eight profiteers during Eid days

KHANEWAL – District administration claimed to arrest eight shopkeepers as they were found involve in overcharging during Eid ul Azha. According to official sources, the Price Control Magistrates inspected 1266 shops during Eid days, said official sources. The sources stated that 193 shopkeepers were fined Rs 266,500 for making undue profit.  The magistrates also issued warning to some other 158 shopkeepers. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed also ordered Assistant Commissioners to check different hotels and imposed fine on violation of recommended prices.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

National

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

Lahore

Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Lahore

PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Lahore

Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

1 of 9,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More