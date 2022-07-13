Effective cleanliness operation kept city clean on Eid

LAHORE – The provincial government made effective cleanliness arrangements in the city and set a new record of cleanliness by ensuring zero waste across the city.

Despite the rains and floods, thousands of officials from waste management companies, provincial and district administrations, worked tirelessly on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. They disposed of millions of tonnes of offal and waste, said a spokesman for the Punjab government.

Operation Clean Up, which began at 5am, used thousands of tractor trolleys, other machinery and trucks for cleaning and lifting of waste. During Eid days, comprehensive arrangements were made to remove the carcasses and dirt of the sacrificial animals.

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has activated the provincial as well as all District Control Rooms for effective monitoring of cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Azha. The control rooms are monitoring the ongoing 24-hour cleaning campaign across the province on Eid days so as to immediately address the grievances of the citizens.

The officers and personnel of the local bodies department also remained in the field. Complaints can be lodged on WhatsApp number 03314991728 if the remains of the animals are left unpicked in any area of Lahore. Similarly, special WhatsApp numbers have also been issued for all the districts of Punjab.

In Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Authority and other relevant agencies developed a joint strategy. At least 110 places were allotted for timely disposal of waste while 1243 pick-ups, 155 trolleys and dumpers were used for lifting the garbage.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif had directed that no distinction should be made between special and general areas in the cleaning operation and the operation should be carried out on equal footing. Work was done in three shifts for the 24-hour clean-up operation. The target of 100 percent cleanliness was achieved on the first day of Eid due to complete cleansing of 100 percent area of the city on moon night. More than 2,000 tons of garbage was picked up in Lahore on a moonlit night. The chief minister had directed that more machinery, manpower and resources be used as compared to last year.

Garbage bags were also provided on time and in large quantities. Due to effective monitoring of Operation Clean Up, 44,529 tons of waste was picked up and destroyed during Eid days. Effective arrangements were also made for registration of complaints to make the clean-up operation a success. A total of 5382 complaints were received on Helpline 1139 and the LWMC resolved all the complaints.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has commended the officers and all the staff who served in Operation Clean Up and appreciated their spirit. In Punjab, it is forbidden to dump the remains of sacrificial animals outside the designated place. This will affect the health of the people and also choked the drains, which causes problems. Section 144 was also enforced in the province for the health of the people.