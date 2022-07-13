Eidul Azha celebrated amid stringent security arrangements

LAHORE – Stringent security arrangements were made by the Lahore police on the third day of Eidul Azha on Tuesday.

Around 8,000 police officers and officials including seven SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and more than 373 subordinates provided security cover to 5,000 mosques and 190 open places in the city on Eid days.

As many as 1500 police personnel were deputed for the security of Eid congregations. About 400 police officers and officials were deputed for the security of main parks and recreational places, said a spokesman of the police. The police had set up 55 special pickets with more than 600 police personnel deputed on them to check suspected persons, vehicles and prevent hooliganism, wheelie and aerial firing.

Around 335 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units ensured effective patrolling around important places. Jawans of Anti Riot Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained highly alert on their duty points and ensured effective patrolling.

Citizens were provided three layers security through checking mechanism at msoques, parks and other public places on Eid, while metal detectors and walk-through gates along with CCTV cameras were used for checking and monitoring purposes. He said that snipers were deputed on the rooftops of buildings to keep an eye on suspects or any suspicious activity. Strict action was ensured against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Eidul Azha.

During the Eid holidays, police took action against the people involved in aerial firing, aerial exhibition of weapons, one-wheeling and kite flying. As many as 187 accused were arrested and 213 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city. At least 37 FIRs were registered with 11 accused arrested for doing aerial firing, whereas, 115 cases were registered and accused arrested against violations of One Wheeling Act.

Similarly, 61 cases were registered with all involved accused arrested for violation of Kite Flying Act. On Eidul Azha, 1138 motorcycles were impounded in the relevant police stations for violating the law, hooliganism and non-documentation. Police took 3789 surety bonds from accused with previous record of aerial firing, one wheeling and kite flying. Out of these surety bonds, 546 surety bonds were taken for aerial firing, 952 for one wheeling, 674 for kite flying and 1617 surety bonds were taken from motorcycle mechanics.

On the direction of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police also arrested 62 accused for collecting sacrificial hides illegally and 59 cases were registered against them.

Similarly 120 accused were arrested from different areas of the city and 111 cases were registered against them for burning of goats’ parts. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that giving sacrificial hides to banned organizations and unapproved institutions or any kind of assistance was a crime and strict action would be taken in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday lauded the performance of officers and officials for maintenance of peace in the city and providing foolproof security to citizens on Eidul Azha days.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection of people, as security of the city was beefed up and effective patrolling was made around important and sensitive places in order to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

The CCPO visited different areas of the city to review law and order as well as security arrangements. It may be mentioned here that CCPO spent Eid with his force and met police officers and officials deputed on roads, road junctions and important places of the city. Bilal Siddique Kamyana, boosted the morale of his jawans performing duties away from their beloved family members for the sake of security of citizens on Eid.