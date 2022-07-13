FIA sends summons letter to Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday sent a summons letter to Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah.

A case against Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah was heard in Karachi City Court in this regard the FIA submitted a progress report to the court.

The report said that a letter of summons had been sent to Dania Shah and the family of Aamir Liaquat has been asked to record a statement for the investigation of the case.

The report further informed the court that the FIA wants to take Dania Shah’s statement under section 154 while the letter asked the widow of Aamir Liaquat to bring the videos. The court should be informed when Dania Shah’s statement is recorded, the report added.

In this regard, the court has adjourned the hearing seeking a progress report from the FIA at the next hearing.