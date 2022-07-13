News Desk

Finance Minister vows to facilitate business community

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed his resolve to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of businessmen led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shakeel Munir and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ch. Naeem A Rauf in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister said macroeconomic stability is the top priority of the government and it is focusing to ensure financial discipline through effective and business-friendly policies to achieve the economic growth level.

He further assured the delegation to address their issues as a priority with regular communication and consultation with the business community.

The members of the business community apprised the Minister of multiple issues related to taxation in the Federal Budget 2022-23 on various sectors.

