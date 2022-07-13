Our Staff Reporter

Five die in road accident near Sheilabagh

QUETTA – At least five people died and five others injured in a road accident that occurred on Quetta-Chaman highway, district administration said on Tuesday.

They said that Quetta-bound fielder passenger car fell into a ravine near Sheilabagh due to high speed. Resultantly, five people sitting in the car died instantly while five received critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the ill-fated passengers to Chaman Maizai Ada Hospital.  The injured are being treated by the doctors in the hospital.  Local administration is looking into the matter.

Body of missing youth found

The body of one of the three missing youths of Loon tribe has been recovered in Zhob district of Balochistan on Tuesday, levies force officials said.  Three youth went missing after the flash flood hit Qamar-ud-Din area of zhob.

The PDMA and local administration had launched rescue operation following which body of one of the missing youth was found.  Search for other missing people was underway.

 

