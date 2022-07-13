Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

At least five domestic and international flights were cancelled and four others were delayed as the flight operation was Wednesday disrupted at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to the airport sources, five flights had been cancelled while the four were delayed. Lahore-bound Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAA) Flight SV734 from Jeddah was cancelled, and, Jeddah-bound SSA Flight SV735 from Lahore was also cancelled.

Muscat-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK229 from Lahore was cancelled, and, Lahore-bound Serene Air Flight ER524 from Karachi was also cancelled.

Similarly, Karachi-bound Serene Air Flight ER525 from Lahore was also cancelled.

On the other hand, PIA Flight PK230 from Muscat reached Lahore two hours late. Similarly, PIA Flight PK454 from Skardu reached Lahore with a delay of one-and-a-half hours.

Skardu-bound PIA Flight PK453 from Lahore was late by more than an hour.

Emirates Flight EK623 left for Dubai with a one-hour delay.

 

