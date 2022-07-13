Five held for torturing minor domestic worker to death

LAHORE – Five people have been arrested over torturing a minor domestic worker to death and injuring another in the provincial capital. The appalling incident was occurred in Defence area of Lahore when an 11-year-old domestic worker Kamran was allegedly killed by his employers for eating food stored in the refrigerator without their permission. They also injured the victim’s 6-year-old brother namely Rizwan.

Police said the two brothers were the residents of Karachi and were working at the suspect’s house since last year. Two women were also included among those arrested while further investigation is underway. During police interrogation, the accused confessed torturing the young boys.

Earlier, following the incident, the house owners left the two boys in a hospital and fled the scene. It added that they have arrested five accused including Nasrullah, Mehmoodul Hasan and Shazia Bibi. A case was also registered under the murder and other sections against five people involved in the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday sought a report from the inspector general police about the torturing of underage housemaids in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and ordered strict legal action against those involved in this tragic incident. He directed to arrange the best treatment facility for the injured child, adding that killing an innocent child, over a trivial issue, was intolerably grievous.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured to fulfil all the requirements of justice.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has also taken notice of the killing of a minor domestic worker due to violence in Defence area of Lahore and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer Lahore. He said that perpetrators of child abuse did not deserve any concession and those involved in such incidents would be punished.

According to police, the senior police officers visited the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The Lahore police also registered a case against five people involved in the incident while police took immediate action and arrested three persons. The IGP directed the supervisory officers to keep close contact with the affected family and not spare any effort to provide them with justice.

| Boy killed for eating food stored in refrigerator without owners’ permission