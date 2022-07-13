Our Staff Reporter

Gen Bajwa directs Army for rescue, relief work

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the Karachi Corps to ensure that allout efforts and every single resource are utilised for the rescue and relief operations for the rain and flood affected people in the Sindh metropolitan city.

The Army Chief reached Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia. He took an aerial view of the city to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to the recent heavy spell of rains.

The COAS was briefed about the latest situation of flooding and Army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

He appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Torrential rains, floods wreak havoc in Sindh, KP

National

PML-N not competing with PTI but its ‘incompetence, inflation’: Maryam Nawaz

National

Country will have no future if current rulers were re-imposed: Imran

National

Imran knows nothing except ‘preaching lies, says Sana

National

Govt decides to pass petrol price cut benefit on to masses

National

Surprising results expected in South Punjab by-polls

National

Modi regime cannot suppress Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom: Mushaal

National

Imran Khan trying to hide corruption by levelling allegations against rivals: PPP

National

People involved in hoarding, profiteering to be dealt with iron hand: Sanaullah

National

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for stability and regional peace: NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker

1 of 9,376

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More