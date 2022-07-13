Gen Bajwa directs Army for rescue, relief work

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the Karachi Corps to ensure that allout efforts and every single resource are utilised for the rescue and relief operations for the rain and flood affected people in the Sindh metropolitan city.

The Army Chief reached Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia. He took an aerial view of the city to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to the recent heavy spell of rains.

The COAS was briefed about the latest situation of flooding and Army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

He appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.