Hazara division fails to attract tourists on Eid vacations

Abbottabad – Despite peak tourism season in Hazara division and Eid-ul-Azha vacations, a small number of tourists reached the upper parts of the region.

According to details, from Khanpur Lake, Umbrella Fall, Sajjikot Fall to Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran and Babusar Top a very small number of tourists reached as compared to previous years.

Exceptionally pleasant weather conditions owing to continuous downpour in upper parts of Hazara division also failed to attract tourists on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Like previous years, keeping in view of the tourist influx Hazara police also chalked out an elaborated traffic plan for all tourist spots, also deputed tourism police and bifurcated the roads into two but unexpectedly this year the number of tourists was very small.

Sohail Abbasi, a local TV journalist who also hails from Galyat while talking to APP said that the number of tourists during Eid vacations that have visited Galyat was insignificant, most of the hotels were looking for tourists booking while bazar and markets were almost empty.

He said that in the past few years through the Eid vacations tourism gained momentum all across the province, particularly in the Hazara division where the ratio of tourists had increased many folds, this year a very small number of tourists reached Hazara.

A hotel manager of Galyat told APP that due to inflation, heavy downpour which triggered land-sliding at many places and travel advisory from concerned departments for tourists the number of tourists reduced.

He said, “During the peak season usually we reject bookings of tourists as we had already an influx of tourists and failed to fulfil their accommodation and other needs, this year we are looking for tourists as many of the hotels in Galyat are empty.”