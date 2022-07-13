Heavy rains continue to batter parts of Karachi on second day of Eid

KARACHI – Parts of Karachi submerged on Monday after heavy rainfall hit parts of the city on the second day of Eidul Azha, further exposing the tall claims of the provincial authorities who imposed a rain emergency to deal with the situation.

The city received a heavy spell of rain on Monday morning in Korangi, Saddar, Nipa Chowrangi, People’s Chowrangi, Superhighway, and other parts of the city. According to the Met Office, the received at most rainfall-119.5mm- at PAF Base Masroor during the last 24 hours, followed by 106.6mm in Defence phase II, 56.2mm in Orangi Town, 56mm in Quaidabad, 49.8mm at Old Airport, 46.5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 31.8mm in Nazimabad, 29.6mm at Jinnah Terminal, 14.4mm at Surjani Town, and 14.8mm at University Road.

At least three people were electrocuted in Karachi, in yet another unfortunate turn of events following a heavy spell of rain in the city on Monday.

According to details, two people were electrocuted in the Garden’s Shoe Market area while another man died of electrocution in the Bilal Colony area of Korangi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and extended every possible support to deal with torrential rains in Karachi.

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that he spoke to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and was deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi. “I am confident that Sindh [government] will rise to the occasion and bring life back to normal under the able leadership of CM Sindh,” he said while offering his every possible support. Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted “heavy to very heavy” rains from July 14 to July 17 in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province under second monsoon spell.

According to the PMD’s advisory, a strong monsoon system will enter Pakistan from July 14, which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh. “Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon Low-Pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday),” it added.

The PMD further said that rains would also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab. “Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from July 14 to 17.”

The Met Office has advised the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements before the weather system enters the province. The chief meteorologist earlier warned that Karachi may receive 60 to 80mm of rain under the influence of the upcoming new monsoon system.

