Heavy rains in short period affected city system: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday while talking about recent heavy rains said that the Karachi system was affected due to heavy rains in a short period of time.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi flanked by provincial ministers, Murad Ali Shah said that on August 27, 2020, Karachi received 231 mm of rain in 24 hours, while in 2022, South Karachi received 232 mm of rain in 24 hours and 3 hours.

Taking a dig at PTI chairman, he said the Imran Khan neglected Karachi in last four years, adding that he never spent even a night in Karachi.

“Heavy rains in a short period of time badly affected the Karachi’s system,” Sind CM added.

Earlier, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in which Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput said that he had visited the city.

He said that he himself has visited the areas where water has leaked but there is mud. He used a sweeper or laborer to clean the mud. There is water on Kharadar and II Chandragar Road.

Murad Ali Shah said that he would visit the places where drainage lines are closed by using additional force of Water Board to open the lines, clear the mud of Secretariat, High Court and underpasses.