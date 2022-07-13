Heavy rains: Operation against illegal encroachments launched in Quetta

QUETTA – The Balochistan government on Tuesday launched an operation against illegal encroachments in Quetta Various teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Khalil Murad Baloch are taking part in operations against encroachments in and around Quetta.

In view of the expected rains in Quetta, the government of Balochistan demolished the encroachments on emergency basis in operations against encroachments in rivers and natural waterways to clear the way for rain water.

In a statement issued by CM Secretariat people were asked to cooperate with the anti encroachments teams operating in the city.

Fresh spell of rain to inundate parts of Balochistan: PMD

Pakistan Metrological Department on Tuesday warned that fresh spell of monsoon rains could inundate low lying areas of Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Lasbela and Naseerabad districts of Balochistan.

“During the fresh spell of monsoon starting on July 13, heavy rain is forecast in different districts of Balochistan including Quetta,” PMD said. Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Awaran, Kharan are likely to receive showers with thundershowers, while Quetta, Harnai, Washik, Zhob, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Makran, Turbat and Gwadar are also expected to receive showers with strong winds and thundershowers.