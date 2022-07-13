Shafqat Ali

Imran Khan trying to hide corruption by levelling allegations against rivals: PPP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was trying to hide his own corruption by levelling allegations against political rivals.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi accused that Imran Khan as the Prime Minister put PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in jail in connivance with former National Accountability Bureau chairman Javed Iqbal. Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech in which he called his political opponents as thieves, Kundi said that before making false allegations against Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan must hold himself accountable.

“Yes, you (Imran Khan) along with Javed Iqbal put Asif Ali Zardari in jail but you (Imran Khan) put the country at the brink of economic disaster and borrowed money from Indians,” the PPP leader said.

Imran must hold himself accountable for making false statements

He added: Imran Khan has become a political demon. Blaming his opponents will not stop accountability of Bushara and Gogi’s corruption.” Kundi claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s money had been stolen and transferred to Bani Gala Palace. “The small house in Banni Gala became a palace in 10 years with the money of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw’s tax payers,” he said. He contended that the people will not buy Imran Khan’s narrative and the PTI chief and his cabinet members will be held accountable for their wrongdoings while in govt.

 

