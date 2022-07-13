Imran knows nothing except ‘preaching lies, says Sana

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for allegedly having the habit of linking his political opponents to treachery.

In a series of tweets followed by a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the interior minister labelled former prime minister Khan as “Mister Fraud of Pakistan” and added that he “knows nothing except preaching lies.”

“Four years of (PTI) government have proved that he (Khan) is neither Sadiq nor Amin (truthful and trustworthy),” the minister said. He further alleged that ex-premier Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been involved in corrupt practices.

“From painting an ‘Islamic touch’ to propagating a false narrative of a foreign conspiracy, his politics now-a-days revolves around rescuing Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi,” Rana Sanaullah said while referring to former first lady Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan who is now facing an inquiry of alleged corruption.

The interior minister said that the then PTI government had entered into an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which made the masses suffer and Khan should apologise to the nation in this connection.

In a separate series of tweets, Rana Sanaullah appealed to the people to report to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing if they face any intimidation or heckling in public from the followers and supporters of PTI chairman Khan. He was referring to the recent incident in which some PTI supporters had heckled federal minister Ahsan Iqbal at a restaurant in Bhera service area on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

As a preventive measure in the wake of an ongoing hate campaign of a political party, Rana appealed to all citizens, especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters that they should make an identifiable video if they face heckling by PTI supporters. He said that the citizens should send this video to the director of Cyber Crime Wing either through Whatsapp or other social media platforms.

Rana Sanaullah said that action would be taken against such people including registration of cases, making arrests and blockage of their national identity cards and passports to ensure the right to freedom of movement of citizens as guaranteed under Article 15 of the Constitution. He said that the citizens could use their right of self-defence if the PTI supporters came to physical brawl with them.