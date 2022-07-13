Justice Aamer takes oath as IHC Acting Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD – Justice Aamer Farooq Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani administered the oath in a simple and dignified ceremony held at the Islamabad High Court building Islamabad. The judges of IHC and district judiciary, senior lawyers, law officers and President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) attended the ceremony. Justice Aamer would perform his duties as Acting Chief Justice of IHC in absence of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah who is on summer vacations from July 12 to August 25. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Aamer Farooq as Acting CJ in absence of Justice Athar.