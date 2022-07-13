News Desk

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

Rainwater seeped into homes, streets and shops as heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several areas of Takht-e-Nasrati in Karak.

People were forced to move out in the open due to water entering their houses and damaging everything inside. The administration is completely absent, whereas people are engaged in self-help relief activities.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains, which could cause massive damage.

Takht-e-Nusrati’s streets, bazaars and neighborhoods offer views of streams and ponds.

On the other hand, the flood victims in Tank started relocating. The KP government has declared Pai calamity hit area.

About 70% of the houses in Pai, the largest village in the district, have been flooded. The closure of drinking tube wells in the area has created a water crisis.

Furthermore, the KP Chief Minister will meet the flood victims today after an aerial survey of Pai.

Pakistan Army and regional youth have been engaged in relief operations for the third day. While, no assistance is being provided to the flood victims by the district administration.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

Lahore

Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Lahore

PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Lahore

Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 236 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

1 of 8,570

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More