Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Kashmir Martyrs  Day is a reminder of sacrifices which Kashmiris have rendered for their inalienable and UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.

In a tweet, he said flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny and oppression.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed on Wednesday, to mark the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

Call for the strike has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all pro-freedom organizations to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris by the forces of Dogra ruler on this day, in 1931.

People will assemble at the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib, in Srinagar to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

These twenty two Kashmiri martyrs were part of thousands of people assembled outside Central Jail, Srinagar, on July 13, in 1931 during the court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer, who had asked the people to defy the Dogra rule.

At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers. Another took his place and he too was martyred by the troops. In this way, 22 youth lost their lives till the Azaan was completed.

