KP CM directs to ensure relief to floods affected people

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed authorities concerned to remain high alert at all times to effectively deal with the possible flood situations in the province due to current monsoon rains and to take concerted measures to ensure immediate relief to the people affected during rains and flash floods.

In light of the special directives of Chief Minister, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a formal letter to the Health Department and all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in which all concerned authorities have been directed to take concrete steps for the protection, rescue and relief of public in the current weather situation and expected rains/floods; people of all vulnerable areas identified in the monsoon contingency plan 2022, be evacuated to safer place/camp sites. They have been further directed to ensure dewatering of the flooded areas and clearance of roads through provision of requisite machinery.

The district administrations have been directed to take steps in order to prevent incidents of electricity short circuit and ensuing human loss. In a letter issued to health department, quarters concerned have been asked to ensure availability of medical teams along with necessary medicines and carry out sprays in order to prevent epidemic diseases. Health care authorities have also been asked to establish free medical camp in affected areas when needed.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that protection of public lives and property was top most priority of the government. He directed concerned authorities to rescue the people of all the sensitive districts in a timely manner and evacuate the affected people to safer places and said that all possible assistance be provided to the affected people.

The Chief Minister also directed all the concerned authorities including rescue agencies across the province to remain alert adding that the provincial government would utilise all available resources to provide all possible assistance to people affected during rains, he assured.

Police CM KP condemns attack on Katlang Police

CM condemns attack on police

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemned attack on police team in Katlang area of Mardan and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a policeman in the attack besides praying for the speedy recovery of the injured policeman.

In a message, the Chief Minister directed the police officials to investigate and submit a report. He said the attack on security personnel was a cowardly act.

“Attacking police personnel is a failed attempt to disrupt law and order in the province,” Mahmood Khan said.

“The elements involved in the incident will be brought to justice. The provincial government will not leave the families of policemen alone in this hour of need,” he said.