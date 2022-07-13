APP

KS-Relief completes distribution of sacrificial meat in 10 districts

ISLAMABAD – King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) completed the distribution of meat after the sacrifice of 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in ten districts of Pakistan so that deserving and affected people can also benefit from the sacrificial meat on eid day. Under this program, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat was distributed in 8 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakimarwat, Mansehra, Chitral, Kohistan, Bajaur) and two districts (Ganche and Rondo) in Gilgit Baltistan so that these people can also enjoy Eid, said a news release issued by the Embassy of Saudi Arabi in Pakistan here on Tuesday

