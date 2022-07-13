Loadshedding halted in Lahore after power supply, demand reach same level

The loadshedding of electricity has temporarily been stopped in Lahore even after Eidul Azha as the supply and demand for power has reached the same level in the city.

According to the Lesco sources, the demand for electricity in the city is 4,300 megawatts, and, the power supply from the National Power Construction Corporation (NPCC) is also 4,300 megawatts.

“The power loadshedding has temporarily been stopped due to the same level of supply and demand for electricity in the city,” said the Lesco sources.

“After the Eid holidays, demand for electricity will be increased in the commercial and industrial sectors. The loadshedding will then be carried out in the city on the basis of power shortfall,” added they.