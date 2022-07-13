LWMC ran massive drive to clean city from offals

LAHORE – The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) made excellent cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital during Eidul Azha. This year, the cleaning operation strategy on Eid days has been a record success because 100 percent area of the city was completely cleared on the ‘Chand Raat’ and about 2,000 tons additional waste was picked up and destroyed thus bringing cleanliness liability to zero on the morning of Eid.

LWMC Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan said that in a major clean-up operation in the provincial capital to remove animals’ entrails during Eidul Azha days, the LWMC field workers and staff removed 55,529 tons of waste due to availability of modern machinery, human resource, timely supply of bags, awareness campaign, and effective monitoring from all levels. The company also resolved 6086 complaints of citizens with full focus on timely grievance redressal. Ahmad Hasaan along with Lahore Division Commissioner Captain (retd) M Usman visited Garhi Shahu and Jamia Naeemia. They also distributed sweets among the LWMC field workers at Garhi Shahu Chowk.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal also visited various parts of the city including LWMC camps at Ferozpur Road, Walton Road, and Chungi Amar Sadhu to review cleanliness arrangements on second day of Eid-ul-Azha. The LWMC set up camps at more than 300 places. During the visit, the chief secretary directed the LWMC staff to further improve the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements.

He also urged the people to support the government in its efforts for improving cleanliness, adding that provision of a clean environment to citizens was government’s priority. The CS also appreciated the LWMC field workers and staff for providing cleanliness services to citizens on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Lahore Division Commissioner Usman Younis, a total of 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste had been established.

More than 11,000 LWMC workers took part in the special arrangements for solid waste management during Eid. Free waste bags were also provided to the people at LWMC camps, union council camps, zonal offices, major mosques and Eidgahs.

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider also visited various localities of the city to check the cleanliness operation. AC City Adnan Rashid reviewed the route of Badshahi Mosque. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited route of Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Masjid Siddique Swami Nagar. AC Raiwind Larib Aslam visited Jati Umrah route, Main Lahore Road and Sundar Road, while AC Cant. Quratulain Zaffar visited LWMC camp. AC Model Town Sonia Sadaf visited Liberty Market and Gaddafi Stadium area.

The officers of district administration Lahore, MCL (Municipal Corporation Lahore), LWMC were also active in the field. Around 1.5 million bags were distributed among the citizens to put the remains of the sacrificial animals in the bags. DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha visited Garhi Shahu, China Scheme and other areas and reviewed the process of animal waste removal.

The Punjab government has imposed ban on burning of animal heads and feet alongside the roads, public places and streets during Eidul Azha. Ten people were arrested on violation of the ban and 12 cases were registered during the operations carried out in Allama Iqbal Town Zone, Wagah Zone and other towns.

CM LAUDS LWMC FOR BEST CLEANLINESS ARRANGEMENTS

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday commended the Lahore Waste Management Company and other agencies for their satisfactory arrangements on Eid-al-Azha in the province. He said that the best arrangements were considered the practical evidence of good governance, adding that the administration followed the instructions regarding sanitation.

He said: “Now, the government will work hard and give the province of 2018 back to the people while striving to restore the beauty of provincial capital.”